Kei Nishikori downs Metz champion in first match since US Open semi-final run

World number 12 Nishikori defeated the 45th-ranked Gojowczyk in 94 minutes and will face either Ugo Humbert of France or Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili for a semi-final place.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kei Nishikori of Japan. | (File | AP)

By AFP

METZ: Japan's Kei Nishikori returned to action for the first time since losing in the US Open semi-finals with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over defending champion Peter Gojowczyk in the Metz second round Wednesday.

Nishikori made the semi-finals at the US Open earlier this month but was easily defeated in straight sets by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

