Home Sport Tennis

Country needs more quality singles players: Vijay Amritraj

India recently lost to Serbia in the Davis World Group Play-off tie 0-4 and Amritraj felt the country was lacking in the number of quality singles players.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. (File | AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj on Sunday said that the country needs to develop quality singles players if it wants to be in the elite group in the world.

India recently lost to Serbia in the Davis World Group Play-off tie 0-4 and Amritraj felt the country was lacking in the number of quality singles players.

"The focus has to be on singles for India. We need four good singles players. There is no point just having good doubles players. Since we do not have enough number of good singles players, we are not being able to qualify for the elite group," Amritraj told PTI.

India will now compete in a 24-team qualifying event (home and away format) in February next year to qualify for the 18-team Davis Cup Finals.

About the performance of players like Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri, he said they have done well but need to work on their fitness.

"Yuki has done well well. The problem is that he is not able to play a full year yet. He is not fit enough to play a full season, which is a worry. He needs to work on his fitness. Similarly, Ramkumar did well in some tournaments, reached the final at Newport, but needs to be a lot fitter," he said.

"The players should to be fit enough to be hitting the ball hard in the 8th-10th or 15th ball as in the first shot of the rally," said Amritraj who was recently elected as president of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

On the new Davis Cup format which is to come into force from next year, Amritraj said it would not affect India much as of now.

Amritraj said the Davis Cup needed dramatic changes and that was why the authorities decided change the format.

He said it remained to be seen how the changes pan out.

Amritraj, who has guided the country to two Davis Cup finals besides himself reaching the quarterfinals of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, said he will give it his best shot as president of TNTA.

"I know that the expectations will be high. Tennis in the country needs a fillip for a better standard. Our team will do its best in that direction. Concrete plans will be firmed up shortly," he said.

He said his priority was to produce good players and also have top events in the state.

"There is growing interest for tennis not just in Chennai but in the districts too. We have to take the sport forward and unearth more talent. I wish to have more tournaments and importantly produce more singles players," he said.

About the decision to take up the top job in the TNTA, Amritraj said it was not a sudden one and a lot of thought had gone into it.

"Not at all. I gave a lot of thought about it. Talked to a lot of people concerned and when everyone said OK, I said OK. It is a three-year term and I have to see what best I can do," he added.

There was a lot of disappointment among the fans in the city when the popular ATP tournament was moved out to Pune.

Asked if there was a possibility of the event returning to Chennai, Amritraj said he would look to bring the tournament back.

"I mean we have to look at the options. Pune is hosting the ATP tournament now. We have to consider many things. Economics, logistics and calender. Probably a WTA event, as India isn't hosting one right now," he added.

On the state organising more ATP events, the lower rung ones, the former India Davis Cupper said it was a possibility, adding his team was looking at not just Chennai but other cities like Coimbatore and Tiruchirappali, among others.

Asked if there was any plan to open an academy for young players, he said presently TNTA had one where 17-18 were training, adding the focus would be on nurturing talent across Tamil Nadu.

"Currently there are 17-18 kids at the TNTA academy. There is a need to have a centre of excellence. We need to look at certain priorities and plan certain programmes. It is important that we look at the next level of players as (Ramanathan) Ramkumar, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and the others are doing well and getting government support," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Amritraj Davis Cup Ramkumar Ramanathan Indian Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival