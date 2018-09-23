Home Sport Tennis

Kiki Bertens defeats Ajla Tomljanovic to secure Korea Open win

The second-seeded Kiki Bertens came back from break down in the deciding set to defeat the Australian in two hours and 22 minutes and add a seventh title to her collection.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their final match at the Korea Open tennis championship in Seoul. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: Kiki Bertens defeated Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the Korea Open final on Sunday, securing her third WTA Tour singles title of the season to continue her career-best year.

The second-seeded Bertens came back from break down in the deciding set to defeat the Australian in two hours and 22 minutes and add a seventh title to her collection.

In the narrowly contested match, the Dutchwoman rallied past the unseeded Tomljanovic to grab a 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2 victory.

Bertens was broken twice in the first set but fought back each time and then dominated the tiebreaker.

But Tomljanovic came back with her best tennis of the match to take the second, coming from 3-4 down and winning five games in a row to send the match into a decider.

And the Australian looked like she might complete the comeback as she took a 2-0 lead, but the battling Bertens fought back, winning the final six games of the match and sealing the title with a powerful forehand.

The trophy is the Dutchwoman's third of the season, following championship runs in Charleston and Cincinnati.

The victory boosts the chances for Bertens, who is currently ranked 8th in the Porsche Race to Singapore, of reaching the WTA Finals in singles for the first time in her career.

For Tomljanovic, a second final in 2018 marks a strong comeback from a shoulder injury that kept her out of action for most of the 2016 season and saw her slip down to No. 930 in the rankings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajla Tomljanovic Kiki Bertens Korea Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival