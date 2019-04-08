Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka secure No.1 ranking heading into clay season

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while Osaka maintains a slender lead over Simona Halep.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:25 PM

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic moves into his 20th week as world number one on Monday as the clay season gets underway.

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Marrakech claycourt event this week when Britain's Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.

Japan's Naomi Osaka maintained a slender lead over Romanian Simona Halep at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Osaka now sits 185 points ahead of Halep, with Czech pair Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova in third and fourth.

American Madison Keys, winner of the WTA event in Charleston last week, jumped four spots to 14th.

ATP rankings at April 8

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765 

WTA rankings as of April 8

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,967 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,220

