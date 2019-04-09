Rafael Nadal rival Almagro retires at hometown event

By AFP

MADRID: Nicolas Almagro chose his hometown tournament in Murcia to announce his retirement from tennis on Monday.

Once ranked in the top 10 and an earner of over $10 million in career prize money, the 33-year-old has struggled badly with injury in recent seasons.

"I quit. Because in the past few years I have not been able to enjoy the sport that gave me so much, that gave me so many wonderful moments and that has made my dreams come true," he wrote on Twitter.

Almagro was overshadowed for much of his career by countryman Rafael Nadal, to whom he lost in three French Open quarter-finals.

"I'm happy that the end comes here at a tournament which means so much to me," he said of the clay-court event on the secondary ATP Challenger circuit.

Almagro won 13 tournaments and also helped Spain to a Davis Cup triumph in 2008.