Home Sport Tennis

Dominic Thiem confirms split with coach Gunter Bresnik

Reports in Austrian media had been circulating for months concerning the strained relationship

Published: 14th April 2019 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Thiem (file | AP)

By AFP

MONACO: Dominic Thiem confirmed on Sunday's opening day of the Monte Carlo Masters that he has all but split from longtime coach Gunter Bresnik.

The 26-year-old who played the 2018 French Open final against Rafael Nadal and won the Indian Wells Masters title on hardcourt a month ago for a career breakthrough, explained the parting of ways.

"We've been together 15 years, he will stay on my team - but tennis-wise, it's over."

Reports in Austrian media had been circulating for months concerning the strained relationship between a mentor tired of travelling the circuit and a rising-star pupil.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic quietly confident for Monte Carlo

Thiem worked for a time with Galo Blanco as travelling coach. But last year the Spaniard joined the new Spanish Davis Cup organiser Kosmos.

2004 Athens Olympic champion Nicolas Massu began working with Thiem in February at South American events and was on board for the Indian Wells trophy success.

"We had some great training before Indian Wells," number five Thiem said. "We achieved a title and have a great relationship.

"He has added many good things to my game. he also grew up on clay, which is my favourite surface. I'm expecting good things to happen."

The Austrian is prepared to aim for the starts in the spring run-up to Roland Garros.

"I expect a lot on clay, like I do every season; these are strong events for me. The draw here is so strong and the level of tennis is very high at the moment.

"We all have to be full power on from first point of every match."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dominic Thiem Monte Carlo Masters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp