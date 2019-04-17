Home Sport Tennis

Angelique Kerber out of Fed Cup play-off with infection

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber of Germany (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will miss Germany's Fed Cup play-off tie against Latvia this weekend because of an illness, the German Tennis Federation confirmed Wednesday.

Germany hope to retain their World Group status in an indoor hard-court play-off in Riga on Friday and Saturday, but they will have to do so without their star player.

Kerber had been struggling to recover from a protracted bout of flu and confirmed that she was under doctor's orders not to play this weekend.

"I am disappointed and sad to miss the Latvia tie," Kerber, ranked fifth in the world, said in a statement.

"Even though I can't be there with them, I am in contact with the team and I am sure that the girls will triumph in the play-off."

Team captain Jens Gerlach has nominated Mona Barthel, ranked 85 places below Kerber, as the replacement on the German team.

"The whole team wishes Angie a quick recovery and we hope to see her on court again soon," said Gerlach.

Angelique Kerber Fed Cup

