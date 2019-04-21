Home Sport Tennis

Maggie Amritraj passes away at 92

 Margaret  Amritraj, wife of the late Robert Amritraj and mother of tennis players Anand, Vijay and Ashok, passed away on Saturday morning after prolonged illness.

Published: 21st April 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Margaret  Amritraj, wife of the late Robert Amritraj and mother of tennis players Anand, Vijay and Ashok, passed away on Saturday morning after prolonged illness. She was 92 and is survived by three sons and their families.Popularly known as Maggie, she was a player herself who supported and motivated her sons to take up tennis when it was still an amateur sport.

A woman entrepreneur, she ran a business. Her husband was among the senior most officers in the Railways. In 1985, she started the Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy with Vijay at MCC School. The academy functioned for two decades and produced among others notable players like Leander Paes and Somdev Devvarman.

Maggie was a keen tennis lover and a disciplinarian, who instilled the qualities of hard work and dedication in her sons and later in other players. She used to be a regular at the Chennai Open and recently attended the awards function of TNTA, where her sons were felicitated for their contribution to tennis.

Anand was with her when she passed away. Vijay and Ashok are out of the country and will arrive in the city on Monday. The funeral mass is to be held at 10am on Tuesday at St Teresa’s Church, Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Margaret  Amritraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp