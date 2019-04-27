Home Sport Tennis

'Jinxed' Osaka confident of French Open assault despite Stuttgart injury

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to play a semi-final tie against Estonian eighth seed Anett Kontaveit

Published: 27th April 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STUTTGART: World number one Naomi Osaka joked that she had jinxed herself after pulling out of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart due to an abdominal injury on Saturday, but hopes to return to action in time for the French Open. 

The 21-year-old Japanese was scheduled to play a semi-final against Estonian eighth seed Anett Kontaveit, but announced in the afternoon that she would be unable to play.

Having spoken about her tendency to get injured on clay before the tournament, Osaka joked that she should watch her mouth in future.  

"They say you can speak things into existence. I feel like I do that a lot," she said. 

Yet the world number one said she was confident that she would return to fitness in time to play at Roland Garros at the end of next month where she will be bidding for a third successive Grand Slam title. 

"Even though it is bad that I got injured here, I am happy that it happened at the beginning of the clay season, and not in Rome where it is really close to the French Open."

"It's an ab strain, something that I've had before. Thankfully, because I've had it so many times I am able to tell what it is and I know what to do."

"I have it at least once every year. It takes a few days to not feel it, and then I just have to strengthen. It really depends on how badly I tore it."

"I don't think it's that severe, but it's still a bit concerning."

Osaka said that she had to roll out of bed on Saturday morning after picking up the injury during her quarter-final win over Donna Vekic on Friday.

"I couldn't lift my upper body. I don't expect that I will be able to serve," she said. 

The Japanese star said she had broken the news that she was in pain to her team after her dramatic comeback against Vekic. 

"We were in the gym to cool down and they were all happy," she said.

"I was like er, I have some bad news, and sort of sprung it on them that I was in pain. They were cool about it, so I am grateful to them."

Yet having reached the last four of a WTA tournament for the first time since winning the Australian Open last January, Osaka said she was happy with how things had gone in Stuttgart.  

"I am happy that I won two matches here. This was a really good boost for me, because it let me know that even though I am internalising pain or feelings, I can still win matches."

Osaka's withdrawal handed Estonian eighth seed Kontaveit an automatic place in the final on Sunday. 

She will face world number three Petra Kvitova, who beat the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-1 in her semi-final. 

The Czech is in the final for the first time in Stuttgart, having twice been knocked out in the last four in past years. 

"It won't be easy against Anett. We practised a bit together before the tournament, which was fun," said Kvitova. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stuttgart Open Naomi Osaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp