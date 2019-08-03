Home Sport Tennis

Maria Sakkari saves four match points to topple top seed Elina Svitolina at Silicon Valley Classic

Maria Sakkari rallied from 1-6, 2-5 down to triumph 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 as she remained on course to reach the Silicon Valley Classic final.

Published: 03rd August 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose.

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns a shot to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari saved four match points to upset top-seeded Elina Svitolina Friday and reach the semi-finals of the WTA Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

Greece's Sakkari rallied from 1-6, 2-5 down to triumph 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 as she remained on course to reach the final for a second straight year.

She'll face Zheng Saisai for a place in the final after the 55th-ranked Chinese player out-lasted fourth-seeded US teenager Amanda Anisimova 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Sakkari saved three match points in the ninth game of the second set, finally converting her fifth break point in a game that went to deuce seven times.

She saved another match point on the way to holding her own serve for 5-5 and never trailed in the second-set tiebreaker.

"I'm super-happy," Sakkari said. "I was playing very bad tennis. I was not moving, not reacting at all. I really don't know how I managed to wake up."

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus booked her spot in the semi-finals with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spanish sixth seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sabalenka next faces fifth-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic, who defeated American qualifier Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-0.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maria Sakkari Elina Svitolina Silicon Valley Classic
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp