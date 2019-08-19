Home Sport Tennis

Daniil Medvedev comes good with Cincinnati Masters title

Medvedev followed up his semi-final upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic as he controlled feisty Belgian Goffin to win an ATP leading 31st hardcourt match.

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, holds the Rookwood Cup after defeating David Goffin, of Belgium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CINCINNATI: Daniil Medvedev, coming off back-to-back ATP finals defeats, held off David Goffin 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 Sunday to win the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The ninth-seeded Russian finished with an ace after saving break points in the final game, lifting a first Masters 1000 trophy after settling for runner-up finishes to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafael Nadal in Montreal last weekend.

"I've had so much support these three weeks," Medvedev said., "To finally lift a trophy is just an amazing feeling."

After his full-on post-Wimbledon schedule, the winner admitted: "I'm so exhausted, I almost can't talk now.

"But the crowd gave me amazing energy."

He has the most match wins on any surface this year with 43.

Spanish superstar Nadal, who did not play this week -- is second with 41, followed by Roger Federer on 39.

Medvedev stamped himself a contender for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season that starts in Flushing Meadows in a week.

Goffin was competing in his second final of 2019 after losing to Federer in Halle.

"Congratulations to your team," he told Medvedev, "Once again, an unbelievable week for you, fantastic.

"I think you are ready for New York."

Medvedev powered to a 4-1 lead in the opening set but had to win it in a tiebreaker as Goffin, coached by 2002 Australian open winner Thomas Johansson, fought back.

But Medvedev's break in the opening game of the second set was all he needed as he avenged a loss to Goffin at Wimbledon this year.

