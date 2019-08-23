ITF finally blinks, postpones Davis Cup clash by two months...

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After maintaining that the security risk rating in Pakistan ‘remained unchanged’, International Tennis Federation (ITF) decided there was sufficient concern to postpone the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November.

“The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the (Davis Cup) Committee no later than 9 September,” an ITF statement said. The world body took this decision following an ‘in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan.

“Following an in-depth security review of the situation in Pakistan by independent advisors, the DC Committee has decided to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on 14-15 September. The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials and spectators.”

They will continue to monitor the situation. “The committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie.”

India was ready to travel to Pakistan to play the tie but had begun a dialogue with the ITF after political developments in Jammu and Kashmir. An email chain between ITF executive director Justine Albert and AITA general secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee yielded little because both parties weren’t on the same page.

While ITF said it was safe to visit Pakistan, AITA said the environment wasn’t conducive for Davis Cup play. After a back and forth of contrasting opinions, ITF finally referred the matter to the DC committee.

Chatterjee expressed his relief. “Of course, we are happy. That’s what we wanted. They have finally understood the situation. This also gives us two months to see if it improves. In the interim, the squad will go ahead and complete formalities for visas.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time that an India clash has been postponed. After the September 9, 2001, attacks in New York, a World Group tie between India and US was shifted from September 21-23 to October 12-14. This fact was also cited in one of the letters AITA had written to ITF.