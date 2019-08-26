Home Sport Tennis

Smooth service, major outcome

Having endured a tough 2018, US Open-bound Nagal credits coaches Nencel and Galecic for swing in fortunes

Published: 26th August 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS soon as Joao Menezes shanked his return, Sumit Nagal’s racquet landed on Court 4’s DecoTurf at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York on Friday. As far as emotions go, it was pretty straightforward. Most tennis players drop their racquet after completing a major milestone. What happened next, though, revealed the full extent of what the Indian, who had qualified for his first-ever main draw was going through. After turning around to face the crowd, he began punching the air in celebration for a good few seconds. 

Select matches on Monday
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) vs Daniil Medvedev
(RUS x5) 9.45 pm, Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Roger
Federer (SUI x3) 5.45 am on Tuesday.

Almost two years after his biggest tennis win to date — the $100000 Bengaluru Challenger in November 2017 — Nagal had a new moment to top that feeling. “I had to let the energy out,” he says to this newspaper, explaining why he celebrated the way he did. Down a set and trailing in the second, the 22-year-old may have been forgiven for having a feeling of deja vu. Coming into the third and final round of qualifying, Menezes had enjoyed a 2-0 head-to-head record. He had opportunities in both those matches but let it go. The Jhajjar lad did not want to experience it for a third consecutive time. 

“I had lost to him two times earlier but always had chances to win in both those matches. This was one time I took control and did well.” That’s been a broad theme of Nagal’s year after a horrific 2018 that included a combination of injuries and a fall out with his then coach Javier Ferrer. After a painful separation, he joined hands with coach Sascha Nencel and his team in Peine, Germany. That’s worked out to a T with Nagal notching significant career firsts in his last 2-3 months: win over a top 60 player, a maiden appearance in the main draw of a World Tour 500 and achieving a career-high ranking (World No 190). 

So, it’s only natural that he name-checks Nencel. “I have been working with Nencel and fitness coach (Milos Galecic) for the better part of this year.” Galecic, especially, has played a key role in this run because of his recurring shoulder tear. For the moment, at least, that seems to have eased a bit. “I work with Galecic every week with my fitness and also my shoulder. It’s been good so far.”      

Under lights at Flushing Meadows, does he believe he has it in him to engineer perhaps one of the greatest upsets in Slam history when he faces Roger Federer on Monday night? He doesn’t want to look that far ahead. “I am really excited and looking forward to it,” he said. “I am just going to go out and enjoy every second of it because these are chances that you don’t get in every Slam. “I don’t care what the commentators will be saying about me on TV. I am going to be enjoying the crowd, playing the best tennis player ever. I am just some dude from India. I am fine with that until I make my name. That’s it.” 
He has one hell of an opportunity to make a name for himself in less than 24 hours. 

Big guns
The Big 3 and in-form Russian enter as hot prospects

Novak Djokovic | SRB x1
Djokovic will try to become the first back-to-back US Open men’s singles champion since Roger Federer won five in a row from 2004-2008. The 32-year-old Serbian has won four of the past five Grand Slam singles crowns. 
Rafael Nadal | ESP x2
The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander seized his 12th French Open title in June and comes to New York ranked second in the world and seeking his fourth title in 10 years on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts after 2010, 2013 and 2017. 
Roger Federer | SUI x3
The 38-year-old lost to Djokovic in an epic five-set Wimbledon final last month. Federer owns a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles but he hasn’t won a major trophy since lifting the 2018 Australian Open hardware. 
Daniil Medvedev | RUSx5
The 23-year-old had the finest hardcourt run of any ATP player ahead of the US Open. He lost to Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Washington final and Nadal in the Montreal final then defeated David Goffin in the Cincinnati final. 

Open test
Here’s a look at some women contenders ahead of US Open

Naomi Osaka | JPN x1
Defending champ Osaka, a 21-year-old from Japan, beat Serena Williams in last year’s US Open final. Osaka went on to win this year’s Australian Open title, becoming the first player since Williams in 2015 to win back-to-back Slam singles crowns.
Ashleigh Barty | AUS x2
Second-ranked Barty, a 23-year-old Australian, won her first Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open. She became the first Australian to lift the trophy at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.
Simona Halep | ROM x4
The 27-year-old defeated Serena Williams in last month’s Wimbledon final, dominating the 23-time Grand Slam singles champ. It was the second Grand Slam title for Halep, who won the 2018 French Open. 
Serena Williams |  USA x8
The 23-time Grand Slam champ makes another bid to match Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record. Williams shares the Open Era-record of six US Open titles with Chris Evert. She has not won any Grand Slam crown since the 2017 Australian Open.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumit Nagal
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp