Home Sport Tennis

Ten things you need to know about India's latest tennis sensation Sumit Nagal

Nagal is all set to face Roger Federer in the first round at Arthur Ashe Arena in the US Open.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal. | (File | AFP)

By Online Desk

Having qualified for the US Open main draw for the first time, Sumit Nagal is India's latest tennis sensation. The 22-year-old is all set to face Roger Federer in the first round at Arthur Ashe Arena in the US Open. Here are the ten things you need to know about the youngster:

1) Nagal hails from Jaitpur village of Jhajjar in Haryana
2) His father, Krishna Nagal, is a teacher while his mother, Krishna Devi Nagal, is a homemaker
3) Residing in Delhi as a youngster, he picked up tennis when he was eight years old at a local club 
4) He attended Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
5) He was among the first batch of children selected for Mahesh Bhupathi's Apollo Mission 2018 tennis programme

ALSO READ | Who's who? A guide to US Open stars' first-round rivals 

6) He won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with his Vietnamese partner Ly Hoang Nam
7)  He currently resides in Germany and is coached by Mariano Delfino of Argentina
8) Sumit's favourite tennis surfaces are clay and hard court, while US Open is his favourite Grand Slam
9) If not a tennis player, Sumit Nagal wanted to be cricketer
10) Describing himself as "just some dude from India" with a passion for Japanese culture -- tattoos on his left arm depict a temple, a samurai and a lotus flower -- Nagal's reverence for Federer runs deep

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumit Nagal US Open Roger Federer Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp