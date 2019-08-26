Ten things you need to know about India's latest tennis sensation Sumit Nagal

By Online Desk

Having qualified for the US Open main draw for the first time, Sumit Nagal is India's latest tennis sensation. The 22-year-old is all set to face Roger Federer in the first round at Arthur Ashe Arena in the US Open. Here are the ten things you need to know about the youngster:

1) Nagal hails from Jaitpur village of Jhajjar in Haryana

2) His father, Krishna Nagal, is a teacher while his mother, Krishna Devi Nagal, is a homemaker

3) Residing in Delhi as a youngster, he picked up tennis when he was eight years old at a local club

4) He attended Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

5) He was among the first batch of children selected for Mahesh Bhupathi's Apollo Mission 2018 tennis programme

6) He won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with his Vietnamese partner Ly Hoang Nam

7) He currently resides in Germany and is coached by Mariano Delfino of Argentina

8) Sumit's favourite tennis surfaces are clay and hard court, while US Open is his favourite Grand Slam

9) If not a tennis player, Sumit Nagal wanted to be cricketer

10) Describing himself as "just some dude from India" with a passion for Japanese culture -- tattoos on his left arm depict a temple, a samurai and a lotus flower -- Nagal's reverence for Federer runs deep