Goran Ivanisevic to help Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Published: 01st July 2019 12:26 AM

Djokovic

By AFP

BELGRADE: Former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic said Sunday he will be helping Novak Djokovic during the tournament after joining the world number one's coaching team following a call out of the blue.

"It's all unusual, a rather unexpected call came a few days ago," Ivanisevic told Serbian reporters at the All England Club, according to sports channel sportklub online.

"I was a bit surprised, I travelled to Sweden. Nole (Djokovic) wanted me to come earlier but I had a senior tour agreed earlier.

"I arrived this morning for the first training session," the 47-year-old Croatian added.

"Unfortunately it seems I will be able to stay only for the first week since I have obligations again. I'm trying to postpone them," he said, adding that "when Novak Djokovic calls you, you put many things aside."

Ivanisevic, Wimbledon champion in 2001, said Djokovic's appeal was "a big recognition for me as a coach".

"The first training session was great, we hope that this cooperation will last."

Ivanisevic has previously coached his fellow countryman Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic of Canada.

Djokovic will be going for a fifth Wimbledon title when the tournament gets underway on Monday

The 32-year-old Serbian opens with Philipp Kohlschreiber whose best run at Wimbledon came in 2012 when he made the quarter-finals.

