Roger Federer into Wimbledon second round for 17th successive year

LONDON: Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon second round for a 17th successive year on Tuesday, overcoming a first set blip to beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Federer, 37 and bidding to become the oldest Grand Slam champion, claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over the 86th-ranked Harris who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Harris's challenge was eventually compromised by needing treatment on a left calf strain.

"I struggled early on, my legs were frozen and the ball was not going where I wanted it to," said Federer.

"He was hitting big and things were going quickly. I was nervous for a set and a half.

"So it took a good effort from me. Lloyd played a good match."

Second seed Federer, who now has 96 wins at the tournament, will face either British wildcard Jay Clarke or American qualifier Noah Rubin for a place in the last 32.