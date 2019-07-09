Home Sport Tennis

Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi likely to retain non-playing captain role for India-Pakistan clash

The winners will advance to the Davis Cup qualifiers slated to be held in the first week of February 2020. The last time India travelled to Pakistan (Lahore, 1964), the former had won 4-0.

Mahesh Bhupathi (File|AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahesh Bhupathi is expected to retain his position as non-playing captain for the India-Pakistan Asia-Oceania playoff tie slated for September. Zeeshan Ali is also likely to keep his place in the travelling contingent as a coach for the tie.

While All India Tennis Association (AITA) did not discuss this matter at any length during a meeting held last month, secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee hinted that Bhupathi and Ali will continue their association with the Davis Cup team.

“We didn’t discuss that at all during the meeting,” he told this newspaper. While no decision has been made with respect to their futures, “it’s likely that Bhupathi and Ali will be part of the contingent in familiar roles,” according to Chatterjee.

He also expressed confidence that they will begin the formal visa process soon.

“We will have a selection committee meeting soon... I think we will have to forward the names soon after Wimbledon because the visa process takes a long time. As soon as we do that, we need to apply for the visas, so that we give ourselves enough time to get it done.”

