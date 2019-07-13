Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams has lost 'intimidation' factor, says Simona Halep

The 56-minute dissection of the Williams playbook was the 23-time Slam winner's most lopsided loss in a major final.

Published: 13th July 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Simona Halep

Halep became the first Romanian to win a singles title at the All England Club. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Simona Halep believes that Serena Williams has lost the intimidation factor that once condemned rivals to defeat even before they set foot on court.

Halep handed the American legend a 6-2, 6-2 rout in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first Romanian to win a singles title at the All England Club.

The 56-minute dissection of the Williams playbook was the 23-time Slam winner's most lopsided loss in a major final.

With her 38th birthday fast approaching, her dream of matching Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 majors seems as far away as it has ever been.

"I have always been intimidated a little bit when I faced Serena," admitted 27-year-old Halep.

"She's an inspiration for everyone and the model for everyone. But today I decided before the match that I'm going to focus on myself and on the final of Grand Slam, not on her. 

"That's why I was able to play my best, to be relaxed, and to be able to be positive and confident against her."

It was a tactic which worked to perfection for the world number seven who had lost nine of her previous 10 meetings with Williams.

Her only win had come at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore in 2014.

For Halep, it was a second Grand Slam title after breaking her duck at the 2018 French Open which had followed three losses in title matches at the Slams.

On Saturday, she committed just three unforced errors; Williams was undone by 26.

"I'm very sure that was the best match of my life," said Halep.

The challenge now is for Halep to keep backing it up.

She has been a runner-up at the Australian Open, losing the 2018 final to Caroline Wozniacki.

Until this year, she had never got beyond the semi-finals at Wimbledon while a last-four run in 2015 remains her best performance at the US Open.

When she won the 2018 French Open, she exited Wimbledon in the third round and the US Open at the first hurdle.

"The finals I lost in the past helped me for sure to be different when I face this moment. It's never easy to play a Grand Slam final. You can get intimidated by the moment. You can get too nervous. 

"I have learned that it's a normal match, not thinking that much about the trophy, just going there and try to be the best as you can. So I did that. 

"I said that every time I would play a final of a Grand Slam, I will do exactly the same thing. So today I did it."

Halep, who is now looking forward to returning to the All England Club as a life member "to have dinner, have lunch, play a little bit of tennis" joked that her victory on Saturday was almost by royal command.

Up in the Royal Box was Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Halep's favourite.

"It was an honour to play in front of her. I had the chance to meet her after the match. She's very kind, very nice. Yeah, it was an extra boost when I saw all of them there, the Royal family."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wimbledon Serena Williams Simona Halep
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp