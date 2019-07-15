Home Sport Tennis

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic consolidates top ranking

The 32-year-old collected his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major Sunday with a thrilling five-set win over Roger Federer, a match that last three minutes short of five hours.

Published: 15th July 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic's successful defence of his Wimbledon crown ensured that the Serb remained at world number one in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 32-year-old collected his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major Sunday with a thrilling five-set win over Roger Federer, a match that last three minutes short of five hours.

He is now 4,500 points clear of second-ranked Rafa Nadal who is just 485 points ahead of 37-year-old Federer. 

The biggest climber is Roberto Bautista Agut whose ride to the semi-finals, where he lost in four sets to Djokovic, sees him rise nine places to 13, equalling his best ranking. 

David Goffin, who lost to Djokovic in the quarters, returns to the Top 20, rising five places to 18th. 

ATP rankings as of July 15 (changes in brackets): 

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,415 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,460

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,595

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,325

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,045

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040

8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,890 (+1)

9. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785 (+1)

10. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625 (+3)

11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,500 (-3)

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,380 (-1)

13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,320 (+9)

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,195

15. John Isner (USA) 2,040 (-3)

16. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,995

17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 1,940 (+1)

18. David Goffin (BEL) 1,860 (+5)

19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,815 (-4)

20. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 1,800

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon ATP rankings
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp