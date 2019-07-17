Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna hopeful of making Davis Cup trip to Pakistan

Rohan Bopanna has had an interesting first six-and-a-half months of the season. Partnering Divij Sharan, he won Pune Open.

Published: 17th July 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna (File photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rohan Bopanna has had an interesting first six-and-a-half months of the season. Partnering Divij Sharan, he won Pune Open. After that, the pair hoped that it would be the start of a fruitful partnership. However, a few close losses later, they were forced to change partners as their combined rankings wasn’t enough to get into Masters and 500 events. Since leaving the 33-year-old, Bopanna has played with four partners, with varying levels of success. 

After receiving his Arjuna award from sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, the doubles specialist spoke on the mentioned issues as well as looking forward to the upcoming Davis Cup tie in Islamabad. 

The season so far. 
It started really well when we (Divij and him) won in Pune. But unfortunately, we were forced to change partners. After that, I played with Denis (Shapavalov). After pairing with Dominic Inglot, I played a few. Even with Inglot, who is World No 20, we still couldn’t get into a few events. The cuts are getting pretty high these days. There was the option of playing 250 events but we wanted to play in bigger events. 
 
Things that he could have done better. 
Clay court season could have been better. Unfortunately, Dom and I didn’t do well. So we decided to call off our partnership as we had hardly won. Since then, I played with (Marius) Copil, Shapavolov again before teaming with (Pablo) Cuevas. With Cuevas, we played a good match (at Wimbledon), but couldn’t get through. 

Where Divij and he faltered.
I don’t think Divij and I consider it as “falter”. Even at Australian Open, we lost to a team that had reached US Open semifinals. They are a strong team, and had played more matches. Even in Dubai, we lost a close match. In the future, if there is an opportunity to play with each other, we will definitely go for it. First up, both of us first need to try and improve our individual rankings. 

The upcoming US swing.
I will be playing with Denis in the US swing. He has committed to playing doubles with me. Washington, Montreal, Cincinnati and US Open. But then, it all depends because my ranking (No 48) isn’t that high... I need to improve that soon. That is what I have planned for the next few weeks and the remainder of the season.

On travelling to Pakistan for Davis Cup and possibly playing against Aisam ul-haq Qureshi.
If I am in the squad, I will travel. I have been to Pakistan a few times and always received great hospitality. As far as playing against Aisam is concerned, I have already played against him a lot. But it’s nice to have somebody who is very familiar there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohan Bopanna Kiren Rijiju Davis Cup Divij Sharan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp