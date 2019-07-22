Home Sport Tennis

Rankings unchanged for top women post-Wimbledon

Japan's Naomi Osaka is second with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic third and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fourth.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ash Barty

Ashleigh Barty (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The women's world rankings were unchanged at the top on Monday with Ashleigh Barty of Australia at number one after leading players took the week off post-Wimbledon.

Japan's Naomi Osaka is second with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic third and Romania's Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fourth. Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands rounds out the top five.

Latest WTA rankings released Monday:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6605 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JAP) 6257

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6055

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5933

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5130

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4785

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4638

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3802

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3411

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3365

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3136

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2963

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2875

14. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2872

15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2790

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2762

17. Madison Keys (USA) 2555

18. Caroline Wozniacki (SUI) 2478

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2335

20. Elise Mertens(BEL) 2305 (+1)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naomi Osaka Wimbledon Ashleigh Barty
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp