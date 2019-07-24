Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray to team up with brother Jamie at Washington Open

Andy Murray has ruled out playing singles at next month's US Open, indicating it could take up to 18 months before he feels ready to return.

Published: 24th July 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Andy Murray

Andy Murray (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Andy Murray will team up with his brother Jamie at the Washington Open, reuniting the pairing that helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015.

Andy, who had hip surgery in January, made a victorious return to the courts in June, winning the doubles at Queen's with Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

The 32-year-old three-time Grand Slam singles champion was knocked out of the men's doubles early in Eastbourne and at Wimbledon, also reaching the third round at the All England Club with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

"They called us and said Andy really wanted to come back to DC and wanted to play doubles with his brother," said Mark Ein, tournament manager, in comments reported by the BBC.

"We're putting a real focus on doubles at the event -- it's a terrific piece of the competition and entertainment value for fans so we were thrilled he wanted to return."

Jamie Murray, 33, won the Washington doubles title last year with former partner Bruno Soares, a pairing that also won Australian and US Open titles.

Andy Murray has ruled out playing singles at next month's US Open, indicating it could take up to 18 months before he feels ready to return.

His last singles match was at the Australian Open in January, where he was defeated in five sets in the first round by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Washington Open starts on July 27 and runs until August 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andy Murray Jamie Murray
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp