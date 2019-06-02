Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal wins 90th Roland Garros match to reach quarter-finals

Nadal swept past Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to progress to his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.

Nadal

Nadal stormed into the quarter-finals in Paris for the 13th time | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Defending champion Rafael Nadal racked up his 90th win at Roland Garros on Sunday as he stormed into the quarter-finals for the 13th time.

Nadal, bidding for a 12th title at the tournament, swept past Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

In what will be his 38th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, the 32-year-old Spaniard will face either Japan's Kei Nishikori or Benoit Paire of France for a semi-final place.

"I am very happy. Juan is a very good player so I congratulate him and his team," said Nadal.

"It's an incredible feeling to be in another quarter-final at this tournament which has been the most special of my career."

Nadal has only been defeated twice in his French Open career and the 78th-ranked Londero never looked like becoming the third man to achieve the feat.

Nadal has a 10-2 record over Nishikori while he has yet to lose to Paire in four matches.

