Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer says Dominic Thiem right to fume over Serena Williams press conference row

After winning on Saturday, Thiem was kicked out of his own press conference so that Serena, who crashed out, could be accommodated in the main interview room.

Published: 02nd June 2019 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Thiem

There was no indication as to who had decided to shift Thiem mid-flow on Saturday night. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Roger Federer said Dominic Thiem was right to be angry at being kicked out of his own press conference so that Roland Garros organisers could accommodate a defeated Serena Williams.

Austria's Thiem, the fourth seed in the men's event and the 2018 runner-up, was conducting his post-match press obligations after reaching the last 16 on Saturday.

However, he was then informed that the main interview room was needed by American superstar Williams who had just suffered a third-round loss to Sofia Kenin.

It was the 23-time Grand Slam title winner's earliest exit at a Slam in almost five years and she was eager to be away from the tournament site as quickly as possible.

ALSO READ | Serena Williams' historic quest halted after shock defeat to Sofia Kenin

"It's a joke," fumed 25-year-old Thiem to media officers after being told he should finish his interviews in a smaller room.

"I have to leave the room because she's coming. What the hell, I don't care. I can also do whatever I want."

Federer leapt to the defence of Thiem, describing him as "a superstar, a male superstar".

"I think the one who is still in the tournament gets priority, that's how I see it," said Federer after easing past Leonardo Mayer to reach his 54th quarter-final at the majors.

"There must have been a misunderstanding or maybe they should have kept Serena still in the locker room, not waiting here in the press centre.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I understand Dominic's frustration. I don't think he's mad at Serena or anybody. I just think it was an unfortunate situation."

There was no indication as to who had decided to shift Thiem mid-flow on Saturday night.

However, French sports daily L'Equipe claimed that Williams had no preference over where she carried out her press conference.

"Put me in another room, a smaller one, but now," she was reported to have said.

With Williams reportedly becoming increasingly impatient, officials looked to rescue the situation by moving Thiem to another room.

"That's really impolite," she was heard to say.

Thiem had defeated Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 while Williams was stunned 6-2, 7-5 by Kenin.

There was a backlash on social media over the incident.

"Wait your turn for the press room like everyone else," tweeted former Australian player Sam Groth.

"Thiem, still in the draw having won, would have agreed to a press time and has a round of 16 match to prepare for, Serena just has her jet on the tarmac!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French Open Serena Williams Dominic Thiem Roger Federer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp