Andy Murray to make doubles return at Queen's

Murray recently confirmed he is pain-free and is willing not to rush a return to singles if it means his retirement is postponed.

Andy Murray

Former ATP world number one Andy Murray. (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Andy Murray will make his return to tennis by playing doubles at Queen's Club in London later this month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played since having hip surgery in January that could have brought his career to an end.

However, Murray recently confirmed he is pain-free and is willing not to rush a return to singles if it means his retirement is postponed.

"We are delighted to confirm that Andy Murray intends to return to play doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen's Club, 17th-23rd June!" Tournament organisers confirmed on Twitter on Monday.

Murray is expected to team up with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

"I am really excited to return to the match court for the first time since my surgery. Queen's has always been a special place for me and it's the perfect place to return," said Murray, a five-time singles' winner at the tournament.

"It's where I won my first ATP match, my first title in Britain and on grass. It's been my most successful tournament overall.

"I'm not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I've been pain-free for a few months. I've made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour."

The Scot is hoping to follow the example set by American doubles specialist Bob Bryan, who underwent the same operation last summer and has made a successful return.

