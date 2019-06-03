Home Sport Tennis

Dominic Thiem blasts Serena Williams 'bad personality' in Roland Garros press conference row

By AFP

PARIS: Dominic Thiem has accused Serena Williams of having a "bad personality" as the bizarre row over him being booted out of his own press conference so that Roland Garros organisers could accommodate the American superstar instead took another twist.

Austria's Thiem, the fourth seed in the men's event and the 2018 runner-up, was conducting his post-match press obligations after reaching the last 16 late on Saturday.

However, he was then informed that the main interview room was needed by Williams who had just suffered a third round loss to Sofia Kenin.

It was the 23-time Grand Slam title winner's earliest exit at a Slam in almost five years and she was eager to be away from the tournament site as quickly as possible.

"It is just the principle," Thiem told Eurosport German.

"Even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait."

He added: "It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafael) Nadal would never do something like that."

There was no indication as to who had decided to shift Thiem mid-flow on Saturday night.

"It's a joke," fumed the 25-year-old Thiem to media officers after being told he should finish his interviews in a smaller room.

"I have to leave the room because she's coming. What the hell, I don't care. I can also do whatever I want."

Roger Federer, meanwhile, leapt to the defence of Thiem, describing him as "a superstar, a male superstar".

"I think the one who is still in the tournament gets priority, that's how I see it," said Federer after easing past Leonardo Mayer on Sunday to reach his 54th quarter-final at the majors.

"There must have been a misunderstanding or maybe they should have kept Serena still in the locker room, not waiting here in the press centre. 

"I don't know exactly what happened. I understand Dominic's frustration. I don't think he's mad at Serena or anybody. I just think it was an unfortunate situation."

Former German great Boris Becker also said Thiem was in the right to object to his eviction.

"If he is giving an interview, and his press conference isn't finished, then everybody else has to wait, including Serena Williams," Becker told Eurosport on Monday.

"It was unfortunate for the organisers to put both players in that situation and they should know that if Dominic is doing his press conference then when he's finished it's Serena's turn.

"It was an awkward situation."

French sports daily L'Equipe claimed that Williams had shown no preference over where she carried out her press conference.

"Put me in another room, a smaller one, but now," she was reported to have said.

With Williams reportedly becoming increasingly impatient, officials looked to rescue the situation by moving Thiem to another room.

"That's really impolite," she was heard to say.

Thiem will be back on press conference duty on Monday as he is scheduled to face home hope Gael Monfils for a place in the quarter-finals.

