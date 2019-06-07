Home Sport Tennis

Johanna Konta blasts Roland Garros

Roland Garros organisers decided to move both women's semi-finals away from the main area and both games started at 11 a.m.

Published: 07th June 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Konta

Johanna Konta (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Johanna Konta said being shunted to an outside court for her Roland Garros semi-final Friday "speaks for itself" and said it was "sad" that women have to "justify their involvement".

The British player lost to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in a match moved out to the 5,000-seater Court Simonne Mathieu.

The match started at 11 a.m. in an arena which was barely half-full.

"The way it looks probably speaks for itself more than anything," said Konta.

Under normal scheduling, the women's semi-finals would have been played on Thursday on the showpiece 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, after Wednesday was washed out and more rain forecast for Friday, Roland Garros organisers decided to move both women's semi-finals away from the main area.

While Konta and Vondrousova played on Simonne Mathieu, the other semi-final between Ashleigh Barty and Amanda Anisimova was staged on the 10,000-seat Suzanne Lenglen.

That also started at 11 a.m. in another half-full stadium.

Chatrier had already been scheduled to stage the men's semi-finals between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem. 

Both those matches had been sold as separate ticketed events.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said the decision was "unfair and inappropriate".

Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo of France described it as a "disgrace".

Konta, who was bidding to become the first British woman since Sue Barker in 1976 to reach the final in Paris, said she was surprised by the decision to move her match to the tournament's third court.

"No-one asked me before the schedule came out, saying, Are you okay with this? Or anything like that. But from my understanding, the schedule was released without the approval of multiple parties."

Konta believes the controversy illustrates the problems women face in the sport.

Some commentators argued that had the likes of superstars Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka made the semi-finals then organisers would not have dared contemplate shifting the matches.

"What is tiring and what is really unfortunate in this more than anything is that women athletes have to justify their scheduling or their involvement in an event or their salary or their opportunities. 

"And I think to give time to that is even more of a sad situation than what we found ourselves in today in terms of the scheduling. My job is to come here and entertain people, and I feel I did that.

"And if the organisers do not feel that that is something that can be promoted and celebrated, then I think it's the organisers you need to have a conversation with, not me."

Vondrousova will face Barty in Saturday's final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roland Garros Johanna Konta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp