Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer 'fresh' for tenth title at Halle

Federer, who first appeared in Halle in 2000 and has gone on to play the tournament 15 times.

Published: 16th June 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer

Roger Federer (File | AP)

By AFP

HALLE WESTFALEN: Roger Federer says staying wide awake will be the key to his grass court season with his focus on claiming a record tenth Halle title this week.

The 37-year-old Swiss was given the run around by Rafael Nadal last time out on the Roland Garros clay, but says he'll be back in his element on his prefered lawns at the freshly renamed Noventi Open.

"It was good to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam tournament again, and in my first appearance in Paris for four years," said Federer, who last won the title in Paris in 2009.

"I feel fresh, rested and ready for the grass season now," said Federer, who will target a ninth Wimbledon win in July.

"The surface suits me: I like the intuitive, aggressive game," Federer told a press conference ahead of Halle.

"The matches on grass are often decided in a few rallies. You have to stay awake and concentrated."

Federer added: "Winning the tournament always has to be my goal in Halle.

"I love to play at this venue, so I am going into the tournament with a very good feeling," said Federer, who first appeared in Halle in 2000 and has gone on to play the tournament 15 times.

"It would be just amazing to win for a 10th time," said Federer, who was beaten by Croatia's Borna Coric in the final last year.

Federer also revealed he would have a bird's eye view of the action while resting up at his hotel, where his room overlooks Court 1.

"When friends come here they can't believe you can watch tennis from the hotel. It is totally cool to watch your rivals and friends playing from your balcony."

Federer gets his campaign under way against a tricky opponent in John Millman, who beat him at Flushing Meadows last season.

"John is always a tough opponent who doesn't give anything away. He always gives 100 percent on court and it will be a real test, but that is perhaps exactly what I need."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Halle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp