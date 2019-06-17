Novak Djokovic tops ATP rankings ahead of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic leads the men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.

The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.

ATP rankings as of June 17

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565

9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980

10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785

11. John Isner (USA) 2,715

12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,695

13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625

14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615

15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395

16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,900

19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715

20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690