Novak Djokovic tops ATP rankings ahead of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic leads the men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday ahead of French Open champion Rafael Nadal and former world number one Roger Federer.
Published: 17th June 2019 06:42 PM | Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:42 PM | A+A A-
The top of the rankings remains unchanged a week after Nadal claimed the Roland Garros title with victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.
Federer lost to Nadal in the semis in his first appearance in Paris since 2015 and will be playing on grass in Halle in Germany on Tuesday as the focus switches to the Wimbledon build-up.
ATP rankings as of June 17
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,715 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,420
4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,685
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,360
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,215
7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,040
8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,565
9. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,980
10. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,785
11. John Isner (USA) 2,715
12. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 2,695
13. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,625
14. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,615
15. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,395
16. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,055
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,970
18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1,900
19. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,715
20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,690