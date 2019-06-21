Home Sport Tennis

Alexander Zverev crashes out in Halle quarter-finals

Zverev, who was playing with a swollen knee after slipping and hurting himself in the first round, lost to David Goffin.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Zverev

The defeat compounds a disappointing grass season so far for Zverev. | AP

By AFP

HALLE: World number five Alexander Zverev crashed out of the ATP tournament in Halle on Friday in a surprise 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (3/7) quarter-final defeat by Belgium's David Goffin.

Home favorite Zverev was playing with a swollen knee after slipping and hurting himself in the first round, and the Halle crowd watched on in dismay as he struggled to find his rhythm against world number 33 Goffin.

The 22-year-old served nine double faults in a rollercoaster match, and survived two match points in the third set before ultimately losing in the tiebreaker.

The defeat compounds a disappointing grass season so far for Zverev, who suffered another early exit on home soil in Stuttgart last week at the hands of compatriot Dustin Brown.

The German will be hoping to rediscover his form and fitness in time for the beginning of Wimbledon on July 1.

Goffin will face Italian talent Matteo Berrettini in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Rising star Berrettini continued his excellent 2019 form with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Russian third seed Karen Khachanov.

Berrettini, 23, won his third ATP title of the season in Stuttgart last week, and has soared up to 22 in the world rankings this year.

"I have worked hard and realised that I have the level to play in these kinds of matches," he said.

Later on Friday, Roger Federer continues his bid for a record-extending 10th Halle title with a quarter-final against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alexander Zverev David Goffin Halle
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp