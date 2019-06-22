David Goffin eyes "incredible" Federer final after ending Berrettini run

By AFP

HALLE WESTFALEN: Belgium's David Goffin set up a potential date with Roger Federer in the final of the ATP event in Halle on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 semi-final victory over rising Italian star Matteo Berrettini.

Goffin, 28, knocked out home favourite and world number five Alexander Zverev in the last eight on Thursday before easing past Berrettini in straight sets to reach his first ATP tour final since 2017.

"It's an amazing feeling. I have worked really hard in the last few months and it is paying off now," said Goffin.

The Belgian proved one challenge too many for in-form 23-year-old Berrettini, who has risen to 22 in the world rankings this season and claimed his second ATP title of the year in Stuttgart last week.

World number 33 Goffin now faces the prospect of a final against Federer, who is chasing a record-extending tenth title in Halle this year, and plays Andy Murray's Wimbledon doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the last four later on Saturday.

"We all know how good Roger is on grass. He is incredible, but I will try to be ready to beat him," said Goffin.

The Belgian has lost seven of his eight meetings with Federer in the past, beating him in three sets at the 2017 ATP Finals in London.