Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out of Wimbledon Qualifiers

Ramkumar, who possesses a big serve and a lethal inside out forehand, did not get a single breakpoint in the match while his opponent converted two of the seven chances.

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (File | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again failed to crack a Grand Slam main draw, losing the second round of the men's singles qualifying event at the Wimbledon championships to Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

The unseeded Indian lost 6-7 (5) 3-6 to 11th seed and world number 111 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Ramkumar, who possesses a big serve and a lethal inside out forehand, did not get a single breakpoint in the match while his opponent converted two of the seven chances.

The 24-year-old from Chennai, ranked 154, has been trying to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam since 2015 but has not succeeded so far.

The closest he came to make the main draw was in 2018 when he reached the third and final qualifying round at the Australian Open.

