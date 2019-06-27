Home Sport Tennis

Budapest to host revamped 12-team Fed Cup finals

A total prize pot of $18 million will be offered with $12 million going to players and $6 million to national tennis associations.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

tennis ball

Image used for representational purpose.

By AFP

LONDON: An overhaul of the Fed Cup format will see 12 nations compete in a six-day event in Budapest from 2020-2022 with a huge boost in prize money on offer, the International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday.

This year's finalists, Australia and France, hosts Hungary and one yet to be confirmed wild card nation will be joined by the winners from eight qualifying matches to be held in February. 

The tournament will be played on clay with the first outing of the new format from April 14-19 April 2020.

A total prize pot of $18 million will be offered with $12 million going to players and $6 million to national tennis associations.

The finals will feature four groups of three teams, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals and final. All matches will consist of two singles and one doubles.

However, the rebrand has not gone down well in some quarters, especially with the Czech Republic who have won six of the last eight editions including last season.

"It's a model that goes against the national federations. When, as a member, I was acquainted with the changes, I pulled out of an ITF committee in protest," Czech Tennis Federation president Ivo Kaderka was quoted as saying by Tenisovy svet tennis newssite.

Petr Pala, the Czech captain, told the Czech News Agency (CTK): "I'm against it but unfortunately this is reality. 

"As regards the April date, it's clear they only have April and the end of the year, and I think April is unfortunate. If they wanted to succeed, they should have held it after all or at least three of the Grand Slams."

The move to reform the Fed Cup comes after a similar overhaul of the Davis Cup in men's tennis that will see 18 teams compete for the title and $20m of prize money in the inaugural finals in Madrid this November.

"The launch of the Fed Cup Finals will create a festival of tennis that elevates this flagship women's team competition to a new level, yet remains loyal to the historic core of the Fed Cup," said ITF President David Haggerty.

The previous format, which saw the eight-team World Group decided over three ties separated over the course of the season, was criticised for being too strung out and not protecting player welfare which led many top players to stop representing their countries.

"The format respects the existing women’s tennis calendar by reducing Fed Cup to two weeks of competition in existing Fed Cup weeks, and supporting player health through the extension of the off season by moving the Finals from November to April." added the ITF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fed Cup
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp