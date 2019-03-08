Sania Mirza calls Azharuddin's son Asad 'family'

HYDERABAD: Amidst wedding rumours of tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam with Asad, the son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, Sania has described Asad as one of her "family".
A few days ago, Sania took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Asad, captioning it as "family" with a heart emoticon.
According to reports, Anam is currently dating Asad and their marriage will take place by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Anam is the owner of the fashion outlet The Label Bazaar, while Asad's bio on Instagram reads as "cricketer, lawyer, traveller".
Asad has often seen expressing his love for the Mirza sisters on social media.
He also shared a photograph with both the sisters and wrote: "In between two gorgeous women."
In one of his Instagram posts dated February 24, Asad wished Anam on her birthday by calling her "the most amazing person in my life".
There is also a photograph in which he can be seen having a great time with Anam in Dubai.
Anam had earlier married Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed in 2016. Later on, they parted ways.
