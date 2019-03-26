Home Sport Tennis

Petra Kvitova attacker sentenced to eight years in prison

The 33-year-old Radim Zondra, who is currently in prison for another crime, was sentenced on charges of serious battery and illegal entry into Kvitova's flat.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Petra Kvitova

suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing left hand as she fought off the intruder at her home | AP

By AFP

PRAGUE: The man who attacked two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with a knife at her Czech home in December 2016 was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday, a court said.

"He got eight years in a tight-security prison," Eva Angyalossy, a spokeswoman for the regional court in the southern Czech city of Brno, told AFP.

The 33-year-old Radim Zondra, who is currently in prison for another crime, was sentenced on charges of serious battery and illegal entry into Kvitova's flat.

Angyalossy said that Zondra and the prosecutor had two weeks to appeal the verdict. Zondra pleaded not guilty.

The 29-year-old world number two Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing left hand as she fought off the intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov.

Police said the attacker did not know whose flat he was entering after pretending to be a technician checking boilers.

Kvitova, who has identified the attacker, is currently playing at the Miami Open, facing Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals later on Tuesday.

Despite grim forecasts by doctors, who even warned she might lose her fingers, the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion has recovered and continued her successful career.

Kvitova, who slumped as low as 29th in the world after the attack, reached the Australian Open final this year and is eyeing the world number one spot, which she could take from Naomi Osaka in Miami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petra Kvitova

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp