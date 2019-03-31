Home Sport Tennis

Fallen giant Sabine Lisicki eyes unlikely Wimbledon comeback

Sabine Lisicki of Germany. (File | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: The 2013 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki has said she is hoping to make an unlikely return to the All England Club this summer after a dramatic decline in recent years.

Lisicki, 29, has battled a string of injuries and plummeted to 298th in the world rankings since losing the Wimbledon final in straight sets to Marion Bartoli.

She was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon in 2017 and failed to qualify in 2018.

Yet in an interview with Bild on Sunday, the German tennis star said that she is determined to return to the biggest stage.

"I have unfinished business at Wimbledon, and it would be great if I can be there this summer," said Lisicki.

She will return to WTA tour action this week, having been granted a wild card for the Charleston Open.

Though she will turn 30 in the autumn, the German insisted that she is not too old to make a comeback.

"There are plenty of good players who are older than 30 and are celebrating the biggest successes of their careers," she said.

Lisicki claimed that she had now returned to full fitness and had never thought about calling time on her career.

"Giving up is not an option for me," she said. "If it was up to me I would be crawling off the court at the end of every training session. 

"Roger Federer once said that I take defeats too much to heart, and he was right. I don't just play tennis, I live the sport. And my emotions have often carried me to victory. That's just how I am."

