Alexander Zverev clay-court horror show continues with Italian Open exit

The German has yet to win a trophy this season and has had a terrible start to the clay-court season, which currently stands at 4-6.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev lost in straight sets to Italian wild card Matteo Berrettini | AP

By AFP

ROME: Germany's Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Italian Open on Tuesday with a 7-5, 7-5 loss to Italian wild card Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

"The match that I played was horrendous," said Zverev after the game which took 1hr 48min on the red clay of the Foro Italico.

Zverev, the 2017 winner and runner-up in Rome last year to Novak Djokovic, has had a terrible start to the clay-court season with the French Open starting on May 26.

The 22-year-old lost his Madrid Open title last week, falling in the quarter-finals of both Madrid and Munich to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cristian Garin respectively.

The German has yet to win a trophy this season and stands 4-6 on clay this spring.

Zverev had been seeded fourth in the final clay-court warm-up before Roland Garros and was playing his first game having received a first-round bye.

Last year, Zverev reached the final in Rome beating Berrettini there in their only previous meeting. 

But the 33rd-ranked Italian has been on form capturing his second ATP title on clay in Budapest last month and reached the final in Munich.

Zverev started with a break in the second set but lost this advantage immediately. 

The 33rd-ranked Italian survived four break points, breaking the German in the twelfth game to close 7-5 to the delight of the home crowd.

Berrettini will play Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who eased past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-4 in 73 minutes.

Wawrinka Woes

Belgian David Goffin rallied from a set down to beat former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka in three sets and advance to the second round.

The 28-year-old Goffin won through 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in 1hr 55min against the three-time Grand Slam winner to set up a meeting with Argentine seventh seed Juan Martin Del Potro for a place in the third round.

Ninth seed Marin Cilic beat Italian wild card Andrea Basso 6-1, 7-5 as Australian Nick Kyrgios needed three sets to get past Russian 12th seed Daniil Medvedev.

"I knew it was going to be tough today because I haven't played much on clay," said Kyrios, who next plays Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud.

Portugal's Joao Sousa saved four match points in the deciding set to battle past American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4).

Sousa, who also trailed 1/4 in the deciding set tie-break, will play third seed Roger Federer in the second round.

Eight-time Rome winner Rafael Nadal will start his tournament against Jeremy Chardy in the second round after the Frenchman beat compatriot Richard Gasquet 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a match suspended overnight on Monday.

Italian Open Alexander Zverev

