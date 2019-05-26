Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer ends four-year French Open absence with victory

The 20-time major winner hadn't played the tournament since 2015 when he reached the quarter-finals.

Published: 26th May 2019 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Federer

It was Federer's 60th successive first-round win at a Grand Slam. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Roger Federer marked his return to Roland Garros after a four-year absence with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday and said he had "missed playing in Paris so much".

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, will face German lucky loser Oscar Otte for a place in the third round.

The 20-time major winner hadn't played the tournament since 2015 when he reached the quarter-finals.

However, on Sunday, it was as if the 37-year-old had never been away as he swept to victory in one hour 41 minutes on a rebuilt and packed Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was his 60th successive first-round win at a Grand Slam.

"I missed it so much so thanks for the welcome," said Federer.

"I felt great playing on this court. It looks great and attractive, so congratulations to everyone involved. Hopefully, I can play here again for my next match."

Federer broke serve five times and fired 36 winners past 24-year-old Sonego, the world number 73 who made the quarter-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters this year after qualifying. 

"Two breaks in the first set was very important for me and when I was leading 4-0 I could take more risks, be more aggressive," said the third seed. 

"I know that I can play very well on clay and I am very happy to win in straight sets."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
French Open Roger Federer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp