Roger Federer marks record 400th Grand Slam match with victory

Federer is the oldest man to book a last-16 place since Tunisian-born Italian Nicola Pietrangeli, at the age of 38 in 1972.

Published: 31st May 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer

He will face either French wildcard Nicolas Mahut or Argentina's Leonardo Mayer for a quarter-final spot. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Roger Federer became the oldest man to reach the French Open fourth round in 47 years on Friday by winning his record 400th Grand Slam match in straight sets against Norwegian Casper Ruud, while women's second seed Karolina Pliskova was dumped out.

The 37-year-old Federer, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, saw off the 63rd-ranked Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) on Court Suzanne Lenglen despite an action-packed fourth set.

It is the 14th time the 20-time Grand Slam champion has reached the second week in Paris, and he will face either French wildcard Nicolas Mahut or Argentina's Leonardo Mayer for a quarter-final spot.

"It was hard to find weaknesses in his game, so I'm relieved, I'm now going to have a good shower and it's going to be great," said the 2009 winner, who hit 52 winners and served 11 aces past Ruud, whose father Christian played the 1999 French Open when Federer made his debut.

"It was a nice match to play in."

Federer is the oldest man to book a last-16 place since Tunisian-born Italian Nicola Pietrangeli, a two-time champion, at the age of 38 in 1972.

The 20-year-old Ruud, who was ranked as low as 135 earlier in the season, started well, but Federer broke for a 4-3 lead with a sumptuous flicked backhand passing shot and wasted little time in finishing off the set.

Third seed Federer romped through the second set, hitting 17 winners, and then quickly recovered an early break in the third as Ruud started to find some rhythm.

The underdog did well to force a tie-break, saving two break points in game seven, but Federer moved through the gears in the breaker to take a 6-4 lead.

Ruud saved back-to-back match points to keep Federer waiting, though, but saw a set point come and go as the Swiss great successfully served and volleyed before finally completing the win on his fourth match point with an emphatic smash.

Later on Friday, reigning champion Rafael Nadal continues his bid for a record-extending 12th French Open title against Belgian 27th seed David Goffin, while Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

