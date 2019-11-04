Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic ready for 'big task' to grab 'fantastic' year-end No. 1

Djokovic would also be sure of the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal does not reach the semis.

Published: 04th November 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (Photo | AFP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic says he is ready for the "big task" of trying to win the ATP Tour Finals in London and claim the year-end world number one spot for a record-equalling sixth time.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion sealed his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but will be usurped by the injured Rafael Nadal at the top of the rankings on Monday.

Nadal said he will fight until it is "impossible" to be fit for the start of the season-ending championships on November 10.

If the Spaniard does not play or fails to win a round-robin match at the Finals, Djokovic must claim two group-stage victories and make the final to pass him.

Djokovic would also be sure of the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal does not reach the semis.

"There's always a chance that I win all my matches in London, that I play well. I have done it in the past, and I like playing there," said the 32-year-old, who has won five ATP Finals titles.

"But it's (an) extremely difficult task considering who my opponents are going to be.

"You're playing (a) top-10 player every single match. So that's a big task on my end that I have to focus on.

"And as a consequence, of course, if I manage to get the year-end number one, that would be fantastic."

Djokovic is bidding to equal Pete Sampras' record of finishing six years as the world's best player, while Nadal is looking to achieve the feat for the fifth time.

"It is a motivation and a goal every day," said Djokovic. "It is a goal that I have as a professional tennis player to win as many Grand Slams as possible and also to be number one worldwide for as long as possible."

The 33-year-old Nadal could have ended the race for top spot by winning the Paris title, but he withdrew before his semi-final against Shapovalov with an abdominal muscle strain.

Djokovic not slowing down

Djokovic has enjoyed yet another fantastic season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon among his five titles.

That looked a long way off when his comeback from a long-standing elbow injury suffered a setback last year with a shock French Open quarter-final defeat by Italian Marco Cecchinato.

But he has since added four major titles, having also claimed the 2018 Wimbledon and US Open crowns.

Djokovic -- who is closing in on Nadal, who has 19, and Federer, with 20, on the all-time list of Grand Slam titles -- says he is hoping to play on for as many years as possible.

"I would like to play tennis for a long time. I don't know how long that is going to be, but I wish to really play pretty long.

"So hopefully you'll be seeing me around for many more years."

Djokovic's victory on Sunday delivered his 34th Masters title and his 77th on the ATP Tour in total.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic ATP Tour Finals Rafael Nadal
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp