Tamil Nadu
DMK working president MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

Speculation rife over meeting between DMK's Stalin, Governor Banwarilal Purohit 

Political observers feel that the meeting could be a ‘reconnaissance’ mission by BJP before inching closer to the DMK.

Cauvery row: Centre to buy time by seeking Supreme Court clarification?

SC suspends Delhi HC order asking EC to allot symbol to TTV faction

Soon, online registration of property to get faster

Madras High Court directs transport corporations to pay retired staff by April 14

DMK leader MK Stalin alleges irregularities, seeks fair polls

arrow
Telangana
Aadhar allows for the creation of shell accounts especially in the absence of agencies that could authenticate each Aadhar identity, he said.

Paytm sharing your data with Chinese partner?

The app’s terms and conditions clearly state that your data could be shared with its affiliates and also stored in servers inside or outside India; firm denies claim.

Eyebrows raised as Jharkhand's former CM Hemant Soren meets KCR

Local students stand to benefit with 25 percent quota: Minister KT Rama Rao

Considering centralised admissions to junior colleges in State: Kadiyam Srihari

Secunderabad Cantonment Board issues eviction notices to 200 families living on defence lands

arrow
Karnataka
Image for representational purpose

RTE is now  Right to Exploitation private schools in state: KSCPCR

According to authorities from the commission, every day they receive eight to ten complaints and most of them are related to RTE Act violations.

Congress, BJP file complaints with State Election Commission citing violations

Karnataka polls: Congress looks formidable, but must avoid self-goals

Education department mulls increasing retirement age

Siphoning of MML and RGUHS money: No relief for accused from CBI court

A call for rehabilitation of Karnataka’s temple elephants

arrow
Andhra Pradesh
Image for representational purpose

PNB fallout? Banks put on hold loan approvals for start-ups, businessmen

With more bank default cases surfacing across the country for the past few months, the bank officials are more cautious while accepting business loan applications.

Mini bus station at Guntur to help ease traffic congestion

Fire breaks out at Tirumala temple kitchen, no casualties

Special category status not necessary for AP development: NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat

Chief Minister’s blame game only to cover up failure: GVL Narasimha Rao

APPSC orders probe into exam row, rejects retest

arrow
Kerala
Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

1.26 lakh students in Kerala schools claim no caste, religion

Signalling the emergence of a new, secular Kerala, as many as 1.26 lakh school students do not belong to any particular religion or caste.

UDF attacks police over 'failure' to rein in goons

Actor assault case: Manju Warrier, three others trapped Dileep, claims accused

Reason for Madhu’s death? Social apathy and intolerance, says Kerala government

No breakthrough yet in former RJ Rasikan Rajesh’s murder

Bride’s father blames police for cancelled engagement

arrow
Odisha
Odisha State Assembly (Photo | EPS)

All-party meet fails to resolve House impasse in Odisha

The State Government is expected to give a statement on the issue in the House on Thursday.

Odisha villagers unhappy over CM Naveen Patnaik’s rural outreach bid

Odisha government gets ipc aid to boost potato output

Fake photos shown to swindle PMAY fund in Odisha

Defunct tube wells lead to water crisis in Gajapati

Protest over land grabbing for second Brahmani bridge

arrow
Gallery
Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, returns to Filip Krajinovic, of Serbia, during the Miami Open. | AP
Juan Martin del Potro crushes Filip Krajinovic in Miami Open pre-quarters
French Republican Guards and cadets from the joint-army military school carry the coffin of late Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame during a national ceremony for Beltrame at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. | AP
Arnaud Beltrame: France bids farewell to hero cop killed by terrorist
arrow
Video
Representational Image
Basketball robot sinks human opposition with flawless shots
Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un along with their spouses during Kim's visit to China | AP
China says North Korea's Kim Jong-Un pledges denuclearisation during visit
arrow