Sources said the group of pilgrims left the city for the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the second week of June.

21 Manasarovar pilgrims from Visakhapatnam stranded in Nepal

Vishakapatnam: Transgender crushed to death in road mishap

20 hours ago

TDP regime cocks a snook at its policy of limit on liquor

20 hours ago

3 more bars to come up in Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili 

20 hours ago

Daily wager batters wife to death in Andhra

20 hours ago

Tipplers give MVP Colony residents the jitters

21 hours ago

AU to host science congress 

 The third edition of Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences (APAS) Science Congress-2017 on the theme ‘Green Technologies for Transformation and Sustainable Development’ will be organised at Andhra University from November 7 to 9.

25 Jun 2017

According to sources, the lorry hit a high-tension electric line after its brakes failed. | Express Photo Service
Man crushed as container slides of truck in Visakhapatnam's NAD junction

According to sources, the lorry hit a high-tension electric line after its brakes failed. Upon impact, the container mounted on its back came off and fell on the road, crushing the victim.

24 Jun 2017

Bosses for associate banks: High Court nod to SBI

The Hyderabad High Court on Friday granted permission to the State Bank of India to go ahead with the process of finalising the options of the officers and other staff of the five associate banks.

24 Jun 2017

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam | File Photo
Aadhaar for Tirumala Tirupati ​divya darshan?

Don’t have an aadhaar card? Forget any plans of divya darshan you may have harboured, for Lord Venkateswara isn’t seeing you.

24 Jun 2017

Over 56,000 from telugu states qualify in NEET, TS boy gets AIR 12

With the CBSE declaring the much-awaited NEET results on Friday, 56,804 Telugu students heaved a sigh of relief.

24 Jun 2017

I30 crore in assets seized from medical college professor

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the houses and other properties belonging to Andhra Medical College professor Nalli Babu Vijay Kumar on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate

24 Jun 2017

Image for representational purpose
Several heads likely to roll for Kurnool hospital tragedy

After the New Indian Express exposed the recent deadly 12-hour power cut that may have claimed as many as 20 lives at the Government General Hospital, authorities have woken up from their slumber

24 Jun 2017

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)
Hyderabad High Court reserves order on JAC meeting

High Court reserved its order on a petition seeking directions to the AP police to permit Dalita Udyama Joint Action Committee of AP and Telangana to hold its public meeting at Agiripalli.

24 Jun 2017

TDP cancels Sankalp Deeksha, Deputy Chief Minister rules out CBI probe

168 land complaints have been received and the investigation is underway, says the minister.

24 Jun 2017

Students of Andhra University display models at the Architecture Expo in Visakhapatnam on Friday | Express
Citizens get expert tips over interior designs 

There is one-stop solution in the city for all house interior designs, stylish kitchens and bedrooms and wardrobes.

24 Jun 2017

ICGS Rajdhwaj towing the stranded MFB Mohan Raj off Nagapatnam off coast on Friday
Coast Guard team rescues 15 distressed fishermen 

 The Indian Coast Guard officials rescued 15 fishermen of MFB Mohan Raj that got stranded in high seas due to machinery breakdown.

24 Jun 2017

Fulbright fellowship for GITAM professor

The in-charge director, GITAM School of Gandhian Studies, GITAM University, B Nalini, has been awarded the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship 2017, sponsored by the United

24 Jun 2017

City zoo, SVVU to ink pact on research studies

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will soon ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati, for research studies. SVVU vice-chancellor Y Ha

24 Jun 2017

ISRO’s PSLV-C38 lifting off with 31 satellites from Sriharikota on Friday | ASHWIN PRASATH
Cartosat-2 series launch successful

PSLV-C38 blasts off from Sriharikota; also carries 30 nano satellites, including a student satellite  

24 Jun 2017

Road connectivity to all agency areas by year-end: AP chief secretary Dinesh Kumar

All the Agency areas will have full-fledged road connectivity by the year-end, chief secretary Dinesh Kumar has said.

23 Jun 2017

District Collector K Sasidhar and other officials inspecting under ground drainage works at Guntur on Friday| Express
Collector inspects drainage project works in Guntur

District Collector K Sasidhar inspected the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) project works at Sriram Nagar, Vikas Nagar and other places in the city on Thursday.

23 Jun 2017

TDP city president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar take part in the ‘suddhi rituals’ at the YSRC Maha Dharna venue at Gandhi statue near GVMC in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express
TDP leaders perform cleansing ritual in Visakhapatnam

After YSRC Maha Dharna, the TDP cadre led by party city president and MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar reached the Gandhi statue and performed ‘suddhi poojas’.

23 Jun 2017

Opposition leaders make high pitch for CBI probe into land scam in Visakhapatnam

People have no faith on the SIT probe ordered by the TDP government and only CBI can deliver justice to the victims and bring the culprits to book, they say 

23 Jun 2017

20 die during 12-hr power cut at Kurnool Hospital in Andhra Pradesh

No senior doctor, not even the Resident Medical Officer, was around as patients battled for life

23 Jun 2017

Death of Telangana-origin employee in AP sparks tension in Hyderabad

 Raj Kumar, a Grade IV employee and native of Telangana, was working in the directorate of information & public relations department in the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

23 Jun 2017

YSR congress president Jaganmohan Reddy (File | PTI)
Jaganmohan Reddy accuses Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, son of supporting land mafia

Making a strong pitch for a CBI probe into the scam, Jagan alleged that the entire government, including officials, were hand-in-glove with land sharks.

22 Jun 2017

Gallery
Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community take part in a pride parade, calling for freedom from discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, near Rajarathinam stadium at Egmore in Chennai on Sunday. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Call for freedom from dicrimination resonates loud at Chennai LGBT pride parade
In the George Orwell's dystopian novel '1984', the world is divided into three constantly warring blocks - Eurasia, Oceania and Eastasia. In a world controlled by 'Big Brother' and constantly manipulated by a state-funded programme called 'Two Minutes Ha
Terms to remember while living in an Orwellian society
Video
Wreath laying ceremony of sub-inspector Sahab Shukla performed with full honour
Over 50 children fall sick from food poisoning in Moradabad
