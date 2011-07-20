VIJAYAWADA: Noted scientist PM Bhargava has exhorted students to develop scientific attitude which helps live a better life. Children should adopt scientific methods to gain knowledge which enables them to excel in studies, he said.

Delivering the Chennupati Seshagiri Rao Memorial Lecture on ‘Youth, Science and Scientific Outlook for Better Future’ here on Tuesday, Bhargava, who is also the founder director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said scientific temper is the quality of mind that defines the relationship between science and society. It also influences our thinking process and views on various aspects.

Superstitions are still in vogue in society hampering the economic growth. The superstitions could be effectively eradicated by promoting scientific attitude among people.

In fact, scientific attitude is simply adhering to facts. Bhargava attributed the prevalence of superstitions in society to misinterpretation of principles of various faiths by some religious heads.Noted biologist Chandana Chakravarthi also spoke on scientific outlook. The lecture was organised by the Chennupati Seshagiri Rao Memorial Charitable Trust to mark the third death anniversary of Rao.