In wake of the power cuts imposed on the industry that reportedly slowed down production rate, a delegation from FAPCCI met principal secretary (Industries) Pradeep Chandra here on Saturday and held discussions to work out a solution for the problem.

The government had explained that it had no other go but to impose power holidays to industries as it was falling short by some 35 to 40 MW of the required power. When chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy was told how such drastic decision was affecting productivity, he directed Chandra to work out a solution to bridge the gap between demand and supply of the power.

According to sources, FAPCCI delegation had made some suggestions, that include restricting power usage from major power consumers like shopping malls and hoarding’s, which are not being subjected to power cuts.