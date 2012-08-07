The Telangana Rashtra Samiti celebrated the birth anniversary of Telangana idologue K Jayashankar at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, here on Monday.

A photo exhibition on eminent personalities from the region was organised on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao said he had received enough signals from Delhi on creation of Telangana state.

If the Centre failed to fulfil its promise, the TRS would revive the agitation.

He said that they would continue to lead the movement taking inspiration from the life of Jayashankar.

Vijayashanti, MP, Nayanai Narasimha Reddy, R.Vidyasagr Rao and several other attended.