Activists of the Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha (BJYM) attacked a liquor shop near municipal corporation for selling liquor on Independence Day and handed over 10 cases of booze to the East police, here on Wednesday.

Though sale of liquor is banned on Independence Day, the shopkeeper was conducting business with the intention of selling liquor at premium.

After getting information about it, BJYM activists led by its district unit president Ratakonda Viswanath went to the shop and obstructed the workers from selling liquor and informed excise department officials.

As there was no response from the excise staff, the activists informed the East police. Sub-inspector Sirisha along with her staff seized the liquor bottles and some cash. The police also took three persons selling liquor into their custody.

Speaking on the occasion, BJYM activists blamed excise department officials for failing to restrict liquor sale on dry day and sought the cancellation of licence of the vendor. BJYM leaders Lakshman, Jayachandra, Manjunath, Jagannatham and others were present at the protest.