Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Where is the hurry to accept resignation?’

Published: 31st August 2012 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2012 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmana-Prasad-Rao-Ex

The Congress high command is not in a tearing hurry to ask chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy to accept the resignation of roads and buildings minister Dharmana Prasada Rao who handed over his resignation letter on moral grounds to chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy recently after the CBI listed him as an accused in the supplementary charge-sheet filed in the court in connection with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case.

 Talking with reporters in Delhi on Thursday, AICC general secretary and Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad wondered where was the hurry for acceptance of the resignation.

 Dharmana still had time to explain the reasons for his decision to quit, indicating that the Congress high command was not merely confining itself to whether or not to ask the chief minister to accept the resignation but was looking at larger issues involved _ cleansing the the party and the government in the state.

 But for the record, Azad said that he did not know why there was speculation that there would be a change of guard.

 At present, the party leadership had no intention of effecting any change in the leadership of the government, he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp