‘Where is the hurry to accept resignation?’

The Congress high command is not in a tearing hurry to ask chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy to accept the resignation of roads and buildings minister Dharmana Prasada Rao who handed over his resignation letter on moral grounds to chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy recently after the CBI listed him as an accused in the supplementary charge-sheet filed in the court in connection with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case.

Talking with reporters in Delhi on Thursday, AICC general secretary and Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad wondered where was the hurry for acceptance of the resignation.

Dharmana still had time to explain the reasons for his decision to quit, indicating that the Congress high command was not merely confining itself to whether or not to ask the chief minister to accept the resignation but was looking at larger issues involved _ cleansing the the party and the government in the state.

But for the record, Azad said that he did not know why there was speculation that there would be a change of guard.

At present, the party leadership had no intention of effecting any change in the leadership of the government, he said