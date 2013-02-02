The state government on Friday expressed its inability to the Central government with respect to the linking of Aadhaar cards with domestic gas supply from Feb 15.

Civil supplies minister D Sridhar Babu dashed off a letter to the petroleum and natural gas minister on Friday, seeking more time on the issue.

The Centre wanted the state to implement Aadhaar card numberbased domestic gas supply to the consumers in Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts from Feb 15.

The consumers have to pay Rs 950 per gas refill and the subsidy portion would be later deposited in the respective bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

It means the consumers have to pay more and receive the same amount later.

The Centre has decided to give nine domestic refills in a year at a subsidised price.

The non-subsidised gas cylinder is for Rs 950 and subsidised cylinder is Rs 435.

The state informed the Centre that the enrolment for the Aadhar cards is yet be completed in Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts.