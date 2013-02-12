Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M Kodandaram flagged off TJAC leaders’ Bus Yatra at Gun Park opposite the Assembly here on Monday.

The leaders will tour Mahbubnagar district for two days to drum up support for the Sadak Bandh, road blockade of the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway, on Feb 24.

The TJAC selected 11 places on the highway for staging dharnas to protest against the delay by the Congress-led UPA government in granting statehood to Telangana.

Addressing the gathering at Gun Park, the TJAC chairman said Telangana movement would be intensified in the coming days.