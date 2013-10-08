Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power crisis: TEEJAC sees anti-socials' role

The Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) launched its 48-hour hunger strike at Vidyut Soudha here on Monday protest

Published: 08th October 2013 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2013 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) launched its 48-hour hunger strike at Vidyut Soudha here on Monday protesting against the alleged involvement of anti-social elements in tripping the sub-stations in Seemandhra region and failure of the government to prevent the same. They believe this would lead to collapse of the southern grid in Karnataka that supply power to the entire Southern India.

Alleging that the state government is hand in glove with the agitators by provoking political party workers to sneak into power stations to trip them, K Raghu, TEEJAC coordinator said, ‘’So far Kadapa 400 KV, Kurnool 400 KV and Nellore 400 KV sub- stations were tripped causing great inconvenience to the people. All these are handiwork of some anti-social elements to create panic among the public.”

He accused the government of failing to provide security to sub-stations. ‘’Only one constable was posted in front of each of these sub-stations in Seemandhra region. However, when Telangana employees participated in Sakala Janula Samme military personnel were paraded and cordoned off Kothagudem thermal power station,” he said.

In situations like these the state government has to seek National Thermal Power Corporation’s advice for remedial measures but the government has failed to do so, said Surya Prakash, a retired chief engineer. ‘’To generate power at hydro power stations five to six persons are enough. In these adverse situations the government could have done so to prevent the state from facing severe power cuts,” he opined.

Earlier, Seemandhra Vidyut Joint Action Committee addressed the media and said that the talks with the management have failed. The employees maintained that they would intensify their strike without any exemption even for emergency services.

‘’We will continue with our indefinite strike and bring everything to halt until the Centre reconsiders its decision to bifurcate the state,” its chairman Sai Baba said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp